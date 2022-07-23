The Gray Man party: Sara Ali Khan makes 'Atrangi Re' co-star Dhanush do 'namaste' for paps, fans call them 'cutest'
The duo was seen posing for the paparazzi together. They looked super cute as they greeted the paparazzi.
- We often think after a film is wrapped up, co-stars don't speak with one another and lose touch, but that's not always the case.
- Recently, Sara Ali Khan arrived with her Atrangi Re co-star Dhanush for Netflix's 'The Gray Man' party hosted by producer Ritesh Sidhwani in Mumbai.
Trending Photos
New Delhi: We often think after a film is wrapped up, co-stars don't speak with one another and lose touch, but that's not always the case. Recently, Sara Ali Khan arrived with her Atrangi Re co-star Dhanush for Netflix's 'The Gray Man' party hosted by producer Ritesh Sidhwani in Mumbai.
The duo was seen posing for the paparazzi together. They looked super cute as they greeted the paparazzi. The actress was even seen doing her popular 'namaste' and Dhanush followed her. Both the stars seemed to enjoy a cute off-screen camaraderie, which has impressed fans and brought in comments like 'they look cute together', 'cant wait to see them on screen again'.
#SaraAliKhan and #Dhanush
They look so cute laughing together! #pinkvilla #Pinkvillasouth pic.twitter.com/IgvU9enkWG — Vipvignesh (@Vipvign71426282) July 23, 2022
#AtrangiRe couple Vishu and Rinku reunites
They looks super cute together
Handsome KinG #Dhanush and Beauty QueeN #SaraAliKhan such a nice combo#TheGrayMan pic.twitter.com/F1r8BoFe78— Thisu H (@thisu_h) July 23, 2022
D & Rinku ,#TheGrayMan @dhanushkraja #SaraAliKhan @SaraAliKhan pic.twitter.com/C1xfpYNedk —(@vivek_Dfc) July 22, 2022
On the work front, Sara will be next seen in 'Gaslight' opposite Vikrant Massey and Laxman Utekar's next opposite Vicky Kaushal. Dhanush on the other hand is currently garnering praise for his Hollywood debut, 'The Gray man'.
More Stories