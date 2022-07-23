New Delhi: We often think after a film is wrapped up, co-stars don't speak with one another and lose touch, but that's not always the case. Recently, Sara Ali Khan arrived with her Atrangi Re co-star Dhanush for Netflix's 'The Gray Man' party hosted by producer Ritesh Sidhwani in Mumbai.

The duo was seen posing for the paparazzi together. They looked super cute as they greeted the paparazzi. The actress was even seen doing her popular 'namaste' and Dhanush followed her. Both the stars seemed to enjoy a cute off-screen camaraderie, which has impressed fans and brought in comments like 'they look cute together', 'cant wait to see them on screen again'.

#AtrangiRe couple Vishu and Rinku reunites

They looks super cute together

Handsome KinG #Dhanush and Beauty QueeN #SaraAliKhan such a nice combo#TheGrayMan pic.twitter.com/F1r8BoFe78 July 23, 2022

On the work front, Sara will be next seen in 'Gaslight' opposite Vikrant Massey and Laxman Utekar's next opposite Vicky Kaushal. Dhanush on the other hand is currently garnering praise for his Hollywood debut, 'The Gray man'.

