Mouni Roy

The internet cannot stop gushing over Mouni Roy's rendition of Chura Liya Hai Tumne-Watch

Bollywood actress Mouni Roy is not only a versatile actress but also a wonderful singer. The actress on Sunday shared a video of herself in which she can be singing a popular number 'Chura Liya Hai Tumne' while her younger brother plays the guitar.

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Mouni Roy is not only a versatile actress but also a wonderful singer. The actress on Sunday shared a video of herself in which she can be singing a popular number 'Chura Liya Hai Tumne' while her younger brother plays the guitar.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Mouni Roy wrote, "Sunday jam
@mukhar_roy
#sundays x

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sunday jam @mukhar_roy #sundays x

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on

Mouni started off with television and made a successful transit to Bollywood last year. She made her debut with Akshay Kumar's 'Gold' in 2018. 

The actress also starred in John Abraham starrer RAW: Romeo Akbar Walter.

She will be seen essaying a negative role in Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Brahmastra'. The film has been helmed by Ayan Mukerji and will release in 2020

The talented actress is also a part of Rajkummar Rao starrer 'Made in China'

