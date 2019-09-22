The internet cannot stop gushing over Mouni Roy's rendition of Chura Liya Hai Tumne-Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Mouni Roy is not only a versatile actress but also a wonderful singer. The actress on Sunday shared a video of herself in which she can be singing a popular number 'Chura Liya Hai Tumne' while her younger brother plays the guitar.

Mouni started off with television and made a successful transit to Bollywood last year. She made her debut with Akshay Kumar's 'Gold' in 2018.

The actress also starred in John Abraham starrer RAW: Romeo Akbar Walter.

She will be seen essaying a negative role in Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Brahmastra'. The film has been helmed by Ayan Mukerji and will release in 2020

The talented actress is also a part of Rajkummar Rao starrer 'Made in China'