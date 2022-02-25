हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan opens about his mother's battle with cancer, says 'very emotional time for all of us'

The 'Dhamaka' actor took to his Twitter handle and shared glimpses from the event that featured Kartik and his mother dancing along with a group of cancer survivors.

Kartik Aaryan opens about his mother&#039;s battle with cancer, says &#039;very emotional time for all of us&#039;
Photo courtesy: Instagram

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, on Thursday (Feb 25), while attending a cancer prevention awareness drive at a Mumbai hospital, opened up about his mother's battle with cancer.

The 'Dhamaka' actor took to his Twitter handle and shared glimpses from the event that featured Kartik and his mother dancing alongside a group of cancer survivors.

Stating he was proud of how she was able to win the battle against cancer, Kartik wrote, "From going for chemotherapy sessions during d shoot of these songs to now dancing on stage on d same.""The journey has been arduous! But her Positivity, Fortitude n Fearlessness kept us going. Today i can proudly say: My Mom fought the battle against cancer and WON," he continued.

Kartik's mother Mala Tiwari had reportedly been diagnosed with breast cancer four years ago.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik will be seen in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', 'Shezada', 'Captain India', 'Freddy' and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next.

