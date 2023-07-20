The Kashmir Files Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri Extends Support To Manipur Victims In Heartfelt Note

New Delhi: In the wake of the shocking events in Manipur, where sexual assault victims have endured unspeakable horrors, renowned filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has stepped up to lend his powerful voice in support of the victims. Known for his unyielding courage and fearlessness in addressing important and sensitive issues, Agnihotri's heartfelt note resonates with the entire nation.

Vivek Agnihotri, a well-known filmmaker and a vocal advocate for social justice, has taken it upon himself to raise his voice and highlight the plight of the victims in Manipur. In his heartfelt note, he expresses deep empathy and solidarity with the survivors, calling for justice to be served swiftly and unequivocally.

The incident of sexual assault in Manipur has sent shockwaves across India, leaving the nation grappling with the magnitude of the atrocities that unfolded. While some prominent figures have stepped forward to speak out on behalf of the victims, others have chosen to remain silent, prompting a fierce debate on the importance of standing up for those who have suffered. Meanwhile, on the work front, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is gearing up for The Vaccine War.