trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2637848
NewsLifestylePeople
MANIPUR VIOLENCE

The Kashmir Files Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri Extends Support To Manipur Victims In Heartfelt Note

Manipur Violence: 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 12:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

The Kashmir Files Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri Extends Support To Manipur Victims In Heartfelt Note

New Delhi: In the wake of the shocking events in Manipur, where sexual assault victims have endured unspeakable horrors, renowned filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has stepped up to lend his powerful voice in support of the victims. Known for his unyielding courage and fearlessness in addressing important and sensitive issues, Agnihotri's heartfelt note resonates with the entire nation.

 
 

cre Trending Stories
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri)

Vivek Agnihotri, a well-known filmmaker and a vocal advocate for social justice, has taken it upon himself to raise his voice and highlight the plight of the victims in Manipur. In his heartfelt note, he expresses deep empathy and solidarity with the survivors, calling for justice to be served swiftly and unequivocally. 

The incident of sexual assault in Manipur has sent shockwaves across India, leaving the nation grappling with the magnitude of the atrocities that unfolded. While some prominent figures have stepped forward to speak out on behalf of the victims, others have chosen to remain silent, prompting a fierce debate on the importance of standing up for those who have suffered. Meanwhile, on the work front, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is gearing up for The Vaccine War.

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest