These 4 unseen videos of Sushant Singh Rajput's farmhouse raise a question mark on Rhea Chakraborty's claims - Watch

New Delhi: Everday there is a new development coming to the fore in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, more so after the drugs angle emerged in relation to it. The actor was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020.

Zee News has found 4 unseen videos of Sushant Singh Rajput's farmhouse named 'Hangout Villa' which show the late actor in a healthy state of mind, debunking all the theories related to his mental health issues. Also, it raises a question mark on several claims made by Rhea and others on whether the actor was battling depression.

In the videos, he can be seen all fit and fine. In one of the videos, he can be seen trying his hands at shooting, playing the guitar, listening to Lord Shiva bhajans and even playing table tennis.

Reportedly, he paid a rent of Rs 2.5 lakh for this farmhouse. According to NCB sources, Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, Siddharth Pithani used to hang out with Sushant at this farmhouse.

Meanwhile, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) recovered hookahs, ashtrays and medicines while conducting a raid at late star Sushant Singh Rajput's Pavana Lake farmhouse.

It has also been learnt that apart from Sushant and his friends, many other top Bollywood celebs partied at the same farmhouse.