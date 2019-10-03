These unseen pics of Kangana Ranaut from a family wedding are super cutesy!

New Delhi: B-Town 'Queen' Kangana Ranaut has time and again impressed the classes and masses alike with her powerful performances on-screen. Her acting chops have not just been appreciated widely but also fetched her the most coveted National Award thrice.

Well, Kangana's team shared some unseen pictures of the actress from her childhood days and from the caption it's clear that she always was interested in details.

As part of the throwback Thursday series, her photo caption reads: “Throwback to the Cute Litte Kangana who wanted to be a part of every picture at her Groom Chachu's wedding! #ThrowbackThursday”

Isn't she looking adorable?

A few days back, her sister Rangoli Chandel too had shared a childhood picture of the actress posing with her and mommy. The three Himachali ladies wore bright red colour and looked absolutely beautiful.

On the work front, Kangana is busy working on the biopic of actress-turned-politician Jayalalithaa. The film has been titled 'Thalaivi'.