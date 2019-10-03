close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kangana Ranaut

These unseen pics of Kangana Ranaut from a family wedding are super cutesy!

A few days back, her sister Rangoli Chandel too had shared a childhood picture of the actress posing with her and mommy. 

These unseen pics of Kangana Ranaut from a family wedding are super cutesy!
Pic Courtesy: TV show still

New Delhi: B-Town 'Queen' Kangana Ranaut has time and again impressed the classes and masses alike with her powerful performances on-screen. Her acting chops have not just been appreciated widely but also fetched her the most coveted National Award thrice.

Well, Kangana's team shared some unseen pictures of the actress from her childhood days and from the caption it's clear that she always was interested in details.

As part of the throwback Thursday series, her photo caption reads: “Throwback to the Cute Litte Kangana who wanted to be a part of every picture at her Groom Chachu's wedding! #ThrowbackThursday”

Isn't she looking adorable?

A few days back, her sister Rangoli Chandel too had shared a childhood picture of the actress posing with her and mommy. The three Himachali ladies wore bright red colour and looked absolutely beautiful.

On the work front, Kangana is busy working on the biopic of actress-turned-politician Jayalalithaa. The film has been titled 'Thalaivi'.

 

 

 

Tags:
Kangana RanautKanganaKangana Ranaut picsThrowback Thursdaythalaivi
Next
Story

Zee Entertainment celebrates 27 glorious years of Extraordinary Entertainment!

Must Watch

PT12M50S

Watch Top 10 news of the day