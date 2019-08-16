close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

This is how Aishwarya Rai celebrated Raksha Bandhan with Bachchans and Rais — Pics

Ash, as fondly called, loves to treat her fans with day to day updates through Instagram and in the latest, shared some beautiful pictures of Raksha Bandhan celebrations.

This is how Aishwarya Rai celebrated Raksha Bandhan with Bachchans and Rais — Pics
Photo courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: India celebrated Raksha Bandhan on Thursday and among them were our favourite Bollywood celebrities, who shared highlights from the celebrations on social media, making their fans go crazy. 

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared glimpses of Raksha Bandhan celebrations with her brother Aditya Rai and his family. Aishwarya's daughter Aaradhya also tied rakhi to Aditya's sons. Aishwarya shared a series of pictures on her Instagram and in one of them, she is seen posing with her brother and her mother Brinda Rai. She captioned the post, "Love Always and God BlessHappy Raksha Bandhan"

Take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

__Mine_____

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

_Family Time ___

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

__LOVE __Happy Raksha Bandhan_ ALWAYS __

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

__Love Always and God Bless______Happy Raksha Bandhan__

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on

Before celebrating Raksha Bandhan with the Rais, Aishwarya also celebrated the festival with the Bachchans and shared pictures of the same on Instagram. Aaradhya is seen tying the rakhi to Shweta Bachchan's son Agastya Nanda in one of the pictures.

Shweta Bachchan also took to Instagram to share a few pictures from the Rakhi celebrations. Naina Bachchan, who is Amitabh's niece, was also spotted in one of the pictures. Shweta and Naina tied rakhis to Abhishek Bachchan.

Here are pictures shared by Shweta Bachchan on her Instagram: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

__

A post shared by S (@shwetabachchan) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Best behaviour

A post shared by S (@shwetabachchan) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Brothers & Sisters

A post shared by S (@shwetabachchan) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Cha Ching.

A post shared by S (@shwetabachchan) on

Aishwarya was last seen in 'Fanney Khan' which didn't do well at the Box Office. She will next star in Mani Ratnam's directorial. She is also speculated to be a part of Anurag Kashyap's film, co-starring her husband Abhishek Bachchan. 
 

 

 

Tags:
Aishwarya Rai BachchanRaksha BandhanAbhishek BachchanAmitabh BachchanJaya Bachchan
Next
Story

Ishaan Khatter shares pics with 'Bhaijaan' Shahid Kapoor and we can't stop gushing over it—Photos

Must Watch

PT52S

ZeeNews wrap of top stories this hour