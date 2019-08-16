This is how Aishwarya Rai celebrated Raksha Bandhan with Bachchans and Rais — Pics

New Delhi: India celebrated Raksha Bandhan on Thursday and among them were our favourite Bollywood celebrities, who shared highlights from the celebrations on social media, making their fans go crazy.

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared glimpses of Raksha Bandhan celebrations with her brother Aditya Rai and his family. Aishwarya's daughter Aaradhya also tied rakhi to Aditya's sons. Aishwarya shared a series of pictures on her Instagram and in one of them, she is seen posing with her brother and her mother Brinda Rai. She captioned the post, "Love Always and God BlessHappy Raksha Bandhan"

Take a look:

Before celebrating Raksha Bandhan with the Rais, Aishwarya also celebrated the festival with the Bachchans and shared pictures of the same on Instagram. Aaradhya is seen tying the rakhi to Shweta Bachchan's son Agastya Nanda in one of the pictures.

Shweta Bachchan also took to Instagram to share a few pictures from the Rakhi celebrations. Naina Bachchan, who is Amitabh's niece, was also spotted in one of the pictures. Shweta and Naina tied rakhis to Abhishek Bachchan.

Here are pictures shared by Shweta Bachchan on her Instagram:

Aishwarya was last seen in 'Fanney Khan' which didn't do well at the Box Office. She will next star in Mani Ratnam's directorial. She is also speculated to be a part of Anurag Kashyap's film, co-starring her husband Abhishek Bachchan.

