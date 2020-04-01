This is how Nora Fatehi will be back with a bang after lockdown - Watch video

New Delhi: The Moroccan beauty Nora Fatehi has once again upped the excitement levels of her fans by sharing a video which has actually been used as a meme. She has shared it with a message of how Nora will hit back once the lockdown is over.

Nora Fatehi wrote: Literally me once the lockdown is over and i can leave my house....#quarantineglowup #waiting #comingbackwithabang #memes #jokes #lol

Nora literally kills it with her moves and we can't really wait for the deadly novel coronavirus to be gone forever.

Amid the 21-day lockdown imposed by the government to fight the novel deadly coronavirus, it's time to 'stay home and stay safe'. Everyone including Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities have been batting for social distancing and following the official advisories issued in public safety.

Coronavirus which first emerged in China's Wuhan city has now spread across the globe. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the Coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic, prompting the governments worldwide to take extraordinary measures to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

Globally, the pandemic flu has claimed over 42,000 lives as of now.