This Middle-Class Girl From Cooch Behar Became TV's Naagin And Today Is A Big Bollywood Star Who Owns A 'Badmaash' Restaurant - Guess Who?

New Delhi: We all love to read the success stories or rags-to-riches tales of our well-known celebrities. After all, the anecdotes are facts about the life of these stars who have now become a rage - all because of their hard work, dedication and immense pool of talent. Today, in this series, we pick actress Mouni Roy, who has made a name for herself in all these years - moving from television to movies and how!

WHO IS MOUNI ROY?

Who doesn't know Mouni Roy or Mon ( as her close friends call her). But not many know that she hails from Cooch Behar, West Bengal. According to Wikipedia info, her grandfather, Shekhar Chandra Roy was a well-known Jatra theatre artist and her mother Mukti is a theatre artist. Her late father Anil Roy was an office superintendent of the Cooch Behar Zilla Parishad.



cre Trending Stories

She did her schooling till class 12th from Kendriya Vidyalaya in Baburhat, Cooch Behar and then went moved to Delhi. She was a student at Miranda House, Delhi University where she studied her bachelors and later took up mass communication at Jamia Milia Islamia for Masters.

Mouni was inclined towards dance and acting right from her college days. So, after packing bags for Mumbai, Mouni luckily landed herself a role in one of the most popular daily soaps in 2006 - Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms. After the show's leap, she played KT (Krishna Tulsi) on the show.

MOUNI ROY'S TELEVISION STINT

After Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, she featured in a number of shows and became a household name. She was seen in Zara Nachke Dikha, Kasturi, Pati Patni Aur Woh and Do Saheliyaan. But it was in the mythological show Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev opposite Mohit Raina where she played Devi Sati on the screen which earned her applause.

She was later seen in Junoon – Aisi Nafrat Toh Kaisa Ishq, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7 and rose to fame once again with the Naagin series by Ekta Kapoor.

Her act as Naagin on small screens got her immense audience love and awards. In 2011, Mouni Roy made her Punjabi film debut with Hero Hitler in Love.

MOUNI ROY'S BOLLYWOOD DEBUT

Soon, the Naagin from the telly world took her giant leap and made her Hindi movie debut with Gold opposite Akshay Kumar in 2018. Later, she was featured in Romeo Akbar Walter, Made in China, London Confidential and Velle.

Then came Ayan Mukerji's massive hit Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva where Mouni hogged the limelight as she played the antagonist Junoon with utmost conviction. Her act was appreciated by critics and masses alike, showering her with immense love.

Mouni Roy got married to the love of her life, businessman Suraj Nambiar on January 27, 2022, in Goa and recently the duo held a grand launch of their first restaurant in Mumbai's Andheri named 'Badmaash'.

The grand bash was attended by the likes of Disha Patani, Ankita Lokhande, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra and model-actress Giorgia Andriani.

Cheers to Mouni for making it big, you go girl!