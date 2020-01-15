हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Hardik Pandya

This pic of Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic sends internet into a meltdown

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic got engaged in Dubai on New Year. On Tuesday, Natasa shared a picture of them posing near a beach. 

This pic of Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic sends internet into a meltdown
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@natasastankovic__

New Delhi: Cricketer Hardik Pandya and fiancee Natasa Stankovic have occupied one of the top spots on the trends list after a throwback picture from their recent vacation went massively viral. Shared by Natasa, the picture features the couple posing near a beach. Hardik's swag is just off the charts in the sun-kissed picture. 

"Throwback," is how Natasa captioned the post, adding fire and heart emojis. No points in guessing that the picture has sent the internet into a meltdown. Hardik also left a heart emoji on the picture and so have the netizens. 

 #throwback @hardikpandya93

A post shared by Nataa Stankovi (@natasastankovic__) on

"Looking stunning together" and "couple goals" are some of the comments posted on their photo.

A post shared by Nataa Stankovi (@natasastankovic__) on

Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan.  01.01.2020  #engaged

A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) on

Forever yes  @hardikpandya93

A post shared by Nataa Stankovi (@natasastankovic__) on

Speaking about his son's engagement to Natasa, Hardik's father Himanshu Pandya had told Bombay Times that the family had "no clue that they were going to get engaged."

"Natasa is a very nice girl, and we have met her in Mumbai on a number of occasions. We knew that they were going on a vacation to Dubai, but had no clue that they were going to get engaged. This took us by surprise. We came to know about it after they got engaged, he said.

Hardik PandyaNatasa Stankovichardik pandya natasa stankovic
