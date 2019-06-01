close

This throwback pic from Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's wedding calls for a freeze frame!—See inside

In the viral pic, Saif and Kareena are seen posing with Sharmila Tagore, Soha Ali Khan, Saba Ali Khan and young Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

New Delhi: Every now and then, throwback pictures of celebrities float on social media, making fans go berserk. The latest picture to go viral is from the royal couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's wedding that has the Pataudi clan posing together!

In the throwback pic, the newly-wed Saif and Kareena are seen posing with Sharmila Tagore, Soha Ali Khan, Saba Ali Khan and young Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Well, that sure calls for a freeze frame!

The couple tied the knot in October 2012 and got blessed with baby Taimur in December 2016. The trio makes for a happy family today and is often spotted spending time together.

On the work front, Saif is busy with 'Sacred Games 2' where he will be seen playing the role of Sartaj Singh once again.

He also has Navdeep Singh's 'Laal Kaptaan' which is slated to release on September 6, 2019.

On the other hand, Kareena will be seen re-uniting with her 'Kambakht Ishq' co-star Akshay Kumar in 'Good News'. The film also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. The actress will also be judging reality show 'Dance India Dance' season 7.

