Nora Fatehi

This video of Nora Fatehi posing in a green saree is too cute to miss—Watch

Nora will next be seen in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer 'Bharat'

New Delhi: Moroccan dancer-actress Nora Fatehi is quite popular on social media and keeps treating her fans with every day uploads. She has more than 4 million followers on Instagram and knows how to keep them hooked. Be it goofing around with a friend in a video or absolutely setting the floor on fire with her killer dance moves, Nora grabs limelight quite often.

However, we love her best when she flaunts that 'desi swag'!

Right from the accessories to her hair-do, everything is just perfect!

Nora will next be seen in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer 'Bharat'. The film has been helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and marks Salman-Kat and the filmmaker's re-union after the immense success of 'Tiger Zinda Hai'.

'Bharat' is slated to release on June 5 and also has several other Bollywood A- listers on board.

Apart from 'Bharat', Nora has Varun Dhawan's 'Street Dancer 3D' and John Abraham's 'Batla House' in the pipeline.

