This video of Taimur Ali Khan chanting 'Mangal Murti Morya' is the best thing on the internet- Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan's has gone viral on the social media all over again. This time it is not a picture by the paparazzi but a video shared by aunt Karisma Kapoor of baby Tim chanting 'Ganpati Bappa Morya, Mangal Murti Morya' is breaking the internet.

Karisma shared the video on Instagram featuring her son Kiaan, nephew Taimur and cousin Armaan Jain. She captioned the video, "#ganpatibappamoriya #family."

In the video, Taimur can be seen sitting on the top of his uncle Armaan and enjoying a giant lollipop. He relishes the candy while chanting 'Ganpati Bappa Morya'. His cousin brother Kiaan shyly smiles as his baby bro shows off his antics. Both the boys are dressed in traditional kurta pyjamas. While Tim looks uber cute in white, Kiaan adds a bit of colour to the picture in blue.

Karisma has also shared a group picture that features Kareena Kapoor, Rima Jain, Babita Kapoor, Armaan Jain, his fiance Anisha, Karisma, Hiroo Johar and Karan Johar's twins Yash-Roohi.

Another picture shows little Tim, Kiaan and Roohi sitting with folded hands in front of the idol of Lord Ganapati.

On the work front, Kareena has finished shooting for Good News starring Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. The film will hit the screens this December.