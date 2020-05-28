This was not a decision that I made lightly: Ruby Rose on her 'Batwoman' exit

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ruby Rose

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Ruby Rose is staying silent on what prompted her departure from CW's "Batwoman" series but she says it was not a lightly made decision.

Rose and the producers announced last week that the actor was not returning for a second season.

The Australian actor, who was the first gay live-action superhero on TV, elaborated on her decision to leave the show just after a season.

"Thank you everyone for coming on this journey. If I mentioned everyone it would be 1000 tags... But Thank you to the cast, crew, producers and studio. It wasn't an easy decision but those who know, know...

"I didn't want to not acknowledge everyone involved and how big this was for TV and for our community. I have stayed silent because that's my choice for now but know I adore you all. I'm sure next season will be amazing also," she said in an Instagram post.

There were reports that Rose was not happy with the long hours required on the show, which led to some friction on the sets.

 

