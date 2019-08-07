Throwback pic of Suhana Khan with mom Gauri and BFF Shanaya Kapoor delights the internet

New Delhi: Little Suhana Khan and her best friend Shanaya Kapoor featured in a throwback photo posted by Maheep Kapoor on Tuesday. Maheep is actor Sanjay Kapoor's wife and Shanaya is their daughter.

In the photo, Suhana, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri, can be seen sitting on her mother's lap and Shanaya on Maheep's lap. Seema Khan, wife of Sohail Khan, also features in the old picture and they appear to be watching seated during an event.

"Squad," Maheep captioned the photo. Suhana and Shanaya, as little girls, are almost unrecognisable in it.

Take a look:

Actress Ananya Panday, who is also Suhana and Shanaya's best friend, commented by saying, "Kinda missing me?" Ananya, daughter of actor Chunky Panday and Bhavana, is currently busy shooting for her film 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' in Lucknow.

The trio - Suhana, Shanaya and Ananya - have been friends since childhood. When in Mumbai, the BFFs are often spotted hanging out together.

Suhana too aspires to be an actress, SRK revealed earlier. She recently graduated from Ardingly College in London. Meanwhile, Shanaya also stepped in Bollywood but not as an actress. She is working as an assistant director for her cousin Janhvi's film.