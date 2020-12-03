Throwback Thursday: 10 on 10 if you can spot Alia Bhatt, Masaba Gupta in this old is gold pic with Hrithik Roshan!

New Delhi: Fashion designer Masaba Gupta's recent post with Hrithik Roshan has reminded us of an old photo of her with besties Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Anushka Ranjan Kapoor. Both the photos were taken some 20 years ago when Masaba, Alia were kids.

The group photo was shared by producer Anu Ranjan last year and it features Alia and others posing with Hrithik.

"These are the most adorable ones, without realising," she wrote. Can you spot Alia Bhatt here?

Meanwhile, Masaba recently treated all her and Hrithik Roshan fans to a picture of herself posing with the actor and revealed how she had insisted her mother-actress Neena Gupta to make her meet him. The photo was taken when Masaba was about 12-years-old and Hrithik's debut film 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai' had released.

"Fun fact - when I was about 11-12 yrs old, Kaho Na Pyaar Hai was about to release & I insisted my mother take me to meet @iHrithik else I won’t eat my food. I look like a smug little boy," she captioned her post.

Take a look:

Fun fact- when I was about 11-12yrs old,Kaho Na Pyaar Hai was about to release & I insisted my mother take me to meet @iHrithik else I won’t eat my food I look like a smug little boy! pic.twitter.com/ENhSQjihRb — Masaba (@MasabaG) December 2, 2020

The 2000 film, also starring Ameesha Patel, made Hrithik Roshan an overnight sensation and he earned a massive fan following and it appears Masaba was one of them.