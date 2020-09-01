हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Disha Patani

Tiger Shroff is all hearts for rumoured ladylove Disha Patani's latest pic with pet dog!

Disha Patani's recent social media post with her pet dog attracted an 'all hearts' comment from rumoured beau Tiger Shroff. 

Tiger Shroff is all hearts for rumoured ladylove Disha Patani&#039;s latest pic with pet dog!

New Delhi: Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani might have been clicked together on various occasions fuelling relationship rumours yet the couple has never spoken about dating each other. They maintain the 'just friends' tag and gossip mills continue to churn out reports of them being a couple. 

Disha Patani's recent social media post with her pet dog attracted an 'all hearts' comment from rumoured beau Tiger Shroff. Take a look: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

Both Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are fitness enthusiasts and work out regularly to stay fit and fab. Together, they have featured in 'Baaghi 2' and fans would surely want to see them again on the big screens.

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in 'Malang', which was helmed by Mohit Suri. The film turned out to be a money-spinner at the Box Office. The film starred Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani in lead roles. Veteran actor Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu played pivotal parts. 

Disha will next be seen in Salman Khan starrer 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'. The film is helmed by Prabhu Deva. 

 

Tags:
Disha PataniTiger Shroffdisha patani pics
Next
Story

Sushant Singh Rajput death probe: Rhea Chakraborty’s parents summoned by CBI, actress not to be grilled today
  • 36,91,166Confirmed
  • 65,288Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M52S

CBI interrogation of Rhea Chakraborty's parents about Sushant's money