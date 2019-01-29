Tiger Shroff, Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani attend Dabboo Ratnani's calendar lauch party

New Delhi: It is that time of the year when one of the ace celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani releases his famous celebrity calendar. Yes! And like every year, this time too there is a host of B-Towners gracing the calendar 2018 shoot.

And like every year, this year's calendar too has featured several new faces.

Late legendary actress Sridevi and filmmaker Boney Kapoor's elder daughter Janhvi Kapoor, who made her dream debut in Bollywood with 'Dhdadk' last year, made her foray into celebrity-photographer Dabboo's calendar shoot for 2019. And we must say, that her fans are all set to be smitten by her killer look again.

And Janhvi isn't the only one to make her debut on Dabboo's calendar. Even Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani did their maiden shoot with Daboo recently for this year's calendar.

And to mark the occasion, Dabboo hosted a calendar launch party on Tuesday night in Mumbai, which was attended by several A-listers, but minus Janhvi.

Actors like Tiger Shroff, Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan, Rekha, Urvashi Rautela, Gulshan Grover, Vidya Balan, Farhan Akhtar, Aditi Gowarikar, Twinkle Khanna, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Leone, Raveena Tondon, Hina Khan, Ronit Roy, Aamir Ali-Sanjeeda Sheikjh, Ankita Lokhande, Pankaj Udhas, Anu Kapoor, Karanvir Bohra-Teejay, Sunil Grover, Rahul Dev, Maniesh Paul, Chetan Bhagat, Karisma Tanna among others.

Take a look at the photos from the bash: