Tiger Shroff mourns loss of pet cat JD

Mumbai: Tiger Shroff has taken to social media to express grief over the demise of his pet cat JD, which was with the family for the past 17 years. The actor addressed his pet as a "brother".

"God bless you my brother. Thank you for 17 years of only happiness and love. hope you come back to us in every lifetime. Until then wherever you are be happy healthy and keep playing until i come join you again! I love you so much #rip," Tiger wrote, with a photograph of JD on Instagram.

Not only Tiger, his entire family expressed grief on Instagram. Jackie Shroff reposted Tiger's post.

Tiger's mother, Ayesha Shroff wrote: "Goodbye our JD you gave us 17 years of only pure love."

On the work front, Tiger Shroff's "Baaghi 3" started with a good opening at the domestic box office but the film's business is currently suffering owing to the closure of cinema halls across several states in the wake of the COVID 19 pandemic.