हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff's jaw-dropping air-flip gets an 'insane' reaction from rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani - Watch

Bollywood's generation next stars Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani enjoy a massive fan following, especially on social media. Although the buzz is strong that the two are dating yet they have always maintained a 'good friends' tag. 

Tiger Shroff&#039;s jaw-dropping air-flip gets an &#039;insane&#039; reaction from rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani - Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood's generation next stars Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani enjoy a massive fan following, especially on social media. Although the buzz is strong that the two are dating yet they have always maintained a 'good friends' tag. 

Well, there is another common interest between the two - and that is fitness! Both are fitness freaks and love to work out. Tiger Shroff recently took to social media and posted a mind-blowing video of him air-flipping and guess what? Rumoured ladylove dropped a comment too.

Watch it here: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on

The fitness enthusiasts have featured in 'Baaghi 2' together and fans would surely want to see them again on the big screens. On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in 'Malang', which was helmed by Mohit Suri. The film turned out to be a money-spinner at the Box Office. 

Disha will next be seen in Salman Khan starrer 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'. The film is helmed by Prabhu Deva. Tiger, meanwhile, has released his first single track 'Unbelievable'. 

 

Tags:
Tiger ShroffDisha Patanidisha patani pics
Next
Story

Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Breaking news and other live updates
  • 49,30,236Confirmed
  • 80,776Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M3S

Zee Top 10: 10 Big News till now