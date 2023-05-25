Tina Turner Dies At 83: From Malaika Arora To Madhur Bhandarkar, Tributes Pour In For The Rock 'N' Roll Legend

Legendary Rock 'n' Roll star and massive pop icon of the 1980s Tina Turner succumbed to a prolonged illness at the age of 83. A statement to announce Tina Turner's death was also posted on her Instagram account. The post celebrating her music and legacy attracted millions of condolences to her family. A few Bollywood celebrities also mourned the pop star's death and paid homage.



The celebs took to social media to pour in their heartfelt messages for the late singer. Among them were actress Malaika Arora, director Madhur Bhandarkar, singer and music composer Salim Merchant, and a few others.



Malaika took to her Instagram stories to bid an emotional goodbye to the singer and shared her picture with the text, “My Rock Idol. You’re simply the best.” She went on to share another picture of Turner, accompanied by a text, “The magnetic powerhouse of a voice..a legend! Rip.”





Madhur Bhandarkar, on the other hand, resorted to Twitter and penned down an emotional note for the late pop star. He tweeted, “Rest in power and peace, #TinaTurner You gave us incredible music, energy, and spirit. you will be forever remembered and cherished.”



Meanwhile, Salim Merchant also shared a picture of Turner on his Insta stories with the caption, “Rest in power, Tina Turner. Your music and spirit will continue to inspire generations to come #TinaTurner #RestInPower #MusicLegend.”





Tina Turner, for ages, inspired people with her impeccable singing skills. Her resilience to take a stand against his abusive husband made her an idol for women across the world. She emerged as a popular icon in her 40s when other singers of her age were ending their innings.



In her career, Tina Turner won many accolades including 12 Grammys and a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. Moreover, she was also honoured at the Kennedy Center in 2005 and voted twice into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.