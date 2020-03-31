Together we can help the world beat coronavirus: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas donate to PM-CARES Fund, other organisations

New Delhi: Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have made donations to several organisations fighting to combat the deadly coronavirus pandemic that has brought the world to a standstill. In identical posts on their respective Instagram timelines, Priyanka and Nick said, “The world needs our help more than ever. These organisations are doing amazing work by helping those impacted by COVID-19. They need your support too, and we would implore you to donate as well. No donation is too small. Together we can help the world beat this.”

They have also donated to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative PM-CARES Fund, like several other Bollywood celebrities.

“Nick and I have already donated to these charities - UNICEF, Feeding America, Goonj, Doctors Without Borders, Noki Dhungry, Give India, Sagaftra, IAHV, Friends Of Aseema and PM-CARES Fund. Thank you for everything you are doing,” Priyanka further wrote.

Meanwhile, Nick said, “In these uncertain times, Pri and I want to bring awareness to some organizations that we have donated to and are doing so much to help people all over the world. We are continuing to pray for everyone affected by COVID-19 and hope that everyone is doing their part to help flatten the curve! Please do what you can and take all the necessary precautions to stay healthy and safe right now. Sending you all love.”

Priyanka and Nick have been constantly spreading awareness about coronavirus and urging people to take all necessary precautions in view of the outbreak. They also self-isolated themselves for two weeks.