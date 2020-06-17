Trending: Anurag Kashyap reacts to brother Abhinav Kashyap's allegations against Salman Khan and family

New Delhi: After 'Dabangg' director Abhinav Singh Kashyap trended on top all day on social media, his brother and famous filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has finally reacted to the whole controversy involving superstar Salman Khan and his family.

Anurag Kashyap took to Twitter and shared his statement. He wrote: For the media calling me and people who want to ask, treat this as my statement. “More than two years ago, Abhinav had told me clearly to stay out of his business and it’s not my place to comment on anything he says or does.“ Thank You

The filmmaker's brother, Abhinav through his Facebook post levelled serious allegations against Salman Khan and his family including brothers Arbaaz and Sohail trying to sabotage his career.

Abhinav Singh Kashyap made his directorial debut with 'Dabangg' in 2010. He then went on to make 'Besharam' with Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role.