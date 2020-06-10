Trending: Kangana Ranaut plays 'Love Story' theme on piano at her Manali home and it is addictive! - Watch

New Delhi: Expect actor-director Kangana Ranaut to surprise you in every post of hers on social media. Her team's official Instagram handle put up a video of Kangana playing piano at her palatial home in Manali and it is totally unmissable.

Why? well, she plays the famous 'Love Story' theme on the piano and needless to say that it is soothing to the ears. So much so that you will for sure play it on loop. Watch it here:

It is a popular song from 1970 classic Hollywood "(Where Do I Begin?) Love Story". It was played as an instrumental theme in the movie 'Love Story'. Music by Francis Lai and lyrics by Carl Sigman - this went on to become a huge chartbuster with notable cover versions by various artists over a period of time.

On the work front, Kangana has the ambitious project 'Thalaivi' in the pipeline which is based on the life and times of stalwart politician late J Jayalalithaa. Thalaivi has been produced by Vishnu Vardhan Iduri and Shaailesh R Singh. It is directed by Vijay and is scheduled to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu respectively.

Kangana recently turned interior designer for her sister Rangoli Chandel's gorgeous house in Himachal Pradesh and also explored her creative side by penning a few poems amid lockdown.