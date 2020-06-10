हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kangana Ranaut

Trending: Kangana Ranaut plays 'Love Story' theme on piano at her Manali home and it is addictive! - Watch

Expect actor-director Kangana Ranaut to surprise you in every post of hers on social media. Her team's official Instagram handle put up a video of Kangana playing piano at her palatial home in Manali and it is totally unmissable.

Trending: Kangana Ranaut plays &#039;Love Story&#039; theme on piano at her Manali home and it is addictive! - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Expect actor-director Kangana Ranaut to surprise you in every post of hers on social media. Her team's official Instagram handle put up a video of Kangana playing piano at her palatial home in Manali and it is totally unmissable.

Why? well, she plays the famous 'Love Story' theme on the piano and needless to say that it is soothing to the ears. So much so that you will for sure play it on loop. Watch it here: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#KanganaRanaut turns to classics — plays Love Story theme on the piano at her house in Manali. 

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on

It is a popular song from 1970 classic Hollywood "(Where Do I Begin?) Love Story". It was played as an instrumental theme in the movie 'Love Story'. Music by Francis Lai and lyrics by Carl Sigman - this went on to become a huge chartbuster with notable cover versions by various artists over a period of time. 

On the work front, Kangana has the ambitious project 'Thalaivi' in the pipeline which is based on the life and times of stalwart politician late J Jayalalithaa. Thalaivi has been produced by Vishnu Vardhan Iduri and Shaailesh R Singh. It is directed by Vijay and is scheduled to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu respectively.

Kangana recently turned interior designer for her sister Rangoli Chandel's gorgeous house in Himachal Pradesh and also explored her creative side by penning a few poems amid lockdown.

 

 

Tags:
Kangana RanautTrending videoViral videopianolove story themekangana ranaut videoKangana
Next
Story

Amitabh Bachchan books 6 chartered flights to send 1,000 migrant workers home to Uttar Pradesh
  • 2,76,583Confirmed
  • 7,745Deaths

Full coverage

  • 71,55,952Confirmed
  • 4,07,302Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT5M22S

News 25: Watch top 25 news stories of the day