Tribute film to Rituparno Ghosh gets UN backing

Mumbai: A tribute film to the late acclaimed Bengali filmmaker Rituparno Ghosh has evinced interest of the United Nations.

Under their campaign "Free & Equal", the UN has announced its decision to collaborate with the Indian feature film, "A Tribute To Rituparno Ghosh: Season`s Greeting", in order to spread awareness about the cause of LGBTQIA.

Directed by Ram Kamal Mukherjee, "A Tribute to Rituparno Ghosh: Season`s Greetings" stars actresses Celina Jaitly Haag and Lillete Dubey in the lead.

"I am extremely proud of the fact that the United Nations has agreed to be the (film`s) Social Cause partner under their `Free & Equal` campaign. The film`s release comes at a historic moment for India`s lesbian, gay, bi and trans population, following the decision of the country`s Supreme Court to strike down a colonial-era ban on consensual same-sex relationships and previous court judgements affirming the rights of transgender people," said Celina.

Director Ram Kamal Mukherjee expressed: "This was unexpected and yet a pleasant surprise. I was overwhelmed with the UN`s detailed feedback on the film. I am sure Ritu da would have been the happiest today."

"Films like this can play a critical role in starting and sustaining those conversations. We look forward to help raise awareness of some of the issues the film touches upon -- from acceptance of same-sex relationships, to the lives of LGBTQIA people in India," said Rikke Hennum, United Nations Free & Equal Campaign Manager.

"A Tribute to Rituparno Ghosh: Season`s Greetings" deals with a mother and daughter relationship that ends with an unexpected twist in the tale.