TV actor Samir Sharma's death leaves celebs shocked; Riya Sen, Rhea Sharma, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra and others mourn demise

New Delhi: The shocking and untimely demise of TV actor Samir Sharma has left many of his colleagues, fans and friends mourning. Samir was found dead at his Malad residence, and the cops suspect suicide. However, no suicide note was found on the spot.

Many Bollywood and TV personalities mourned Samir's demise and extended condolence messages to his family. Take a look:

Sameer Sharma — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) August 6, 2020

Rest in peace Sameer Sharma. Condolences to the family.. — Mouni Roy (@Roymouni) August 6, 2020

You came home for a get together with a friend . You were affable , instantly likeable & had such a warm vibe. We spoke about my sister because you had worked with her in a tv show&then I sadly never met you. Would ask about you often though. R.I.P #SameerSharma . I’m speechless — Dipannita Sharma (@Dipannitasharma) August 6, 2020

Another sad & tragic loss ! #sameerSharma . Condolences to his family — Riya Sen (@Ri_flect) August 6, 2020

RIP!!! #SameerSharma

deepest condolences to the family

Om Shanti... — Mugdha Veira Godse (@mugdhagodse267) August 6, 2020

May #SameerSharma soul rest in peace prayers for the closed ones to have strength to cope up with the loss

It’s unfortunate @ rate suicides n depression is increasing in our society may be we all need to give it a serious thought and not just think but take actions too pic.twitter.com/9e9vHJ67RZ — Shweta Rohira (@ShwetaRohira) August 6, 2020

I hope they let you rest in peace Sameer Sharma. — Kritika Kamra (@Kritika_Kamra) August 6, 2020

What is really scary is that the most bright minds, extremely skilled , talented and genuinely nice humans are losing hope .... https://t.co/AP6jFHE1RL — Kavita (@Iamkavitak) August 7, 2020

Samir's co-star from the TV show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke had put up an Insta story like Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra with whom Samir shared screen space in 'Hasee Toh Phasee' and 'Ittefaq'. Varun Dhawan also condoled his demise. Check their Instagram story screenshots which were posted yesterday when the news broke:

According to Malad police, Samir had rented the apartment in February this year. While on a round during night duty, the watchman of the society saw the body and alerted the society members. Looking at the condition of the body, the police suspects that the actor committed suicide at least two days back.

Samir, who was an active face on social media, also happened to be a writer and poet, as says his Instagram bio 'Actor.Writer.Poet'.

After TV actor Manmeet Grewal, Preksha Mehta, Disha Salian and Sushant Singh Rajput's shocking deaths, Samir Sharma's death by alleged suicide is yet another shocker for the loved ones.

On the work front, Samir was at present seen on Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke TV show, playing the role of Shaurya Maheshwari. Sameer made his TV debut with Dil Kya Chahta Hai and was later seen in Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki also. He was also seen in several advertisements and campaigns.