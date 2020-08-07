हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
TV actor Samir Sharma's death leaves celebs shocked; Riya Sen, Rhea Sharma, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra and others mourn demise

Many Bollywood and TV personalities mourned Samir's demise and extended condolence messages to his family.

TV actor Samir Sharma&#039;s death leaves celebs shocked; Riya Sen, Rhea Sharma, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra and others mourn demise
Pic Courtesy: Instagram
Play

New Delhi: The shocking and untimely demise of TV actor Samir Sharma has left many of his colleagues, fans and friends mourning. Samir was found dead at his Malad residence, and the cops suspect suicide. However, no suicide note was found on the spot. 

Many Bollywood and TV personalities mourned Samir's demise and extended condolence messages to his family. Take a look: 

Samir's co-star from the TV show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke had put up an Insta story like Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra with whom Samir shared screen space in 'Hasee Toh Phasee' and 'Ittefaq'. Varun Dhawan also condoled his demise. Check their Instagram story screenshots which were posted yesterday when the news broke:

According to Malad police, Samir had rented the apartment in February this year. While on a round during night duty, the watchman of the society saw the body and alerted the society members. Looking at the condition of the body, the police suspects that the actor committed suicide at least two days back. 

Samir, who was an active face on social media, also happened to be a writer and poet, as says his Instagram bio 'Actor.Writer.Poet'. 

After TV actor Manmeet Grewal, Preksha Mehta, Disha Salian and Sushant Singh Rajput's shocking deaths, Samir Sharma's death by alleged suicide is yet another shocker for the loved ones. 

On the work front, Samir was at present seen on Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke TV show, playing the role of Shaurya Maheshwari. Sameer made his TV debut with Dil Kya Chahta Hai and was later seen in Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki also. He was also seen in several advertisements and campaigns.

 

