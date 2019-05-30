TV actress Jennifer Winget's glamourous avatar is bewitching—See pics

New Delhi: Television's famous face Jennifer Winget is an immensely popular celebrity on social media. She is an avid user of the medium and likes to keep her page updated with fresh posts and videos.

Jennifer in her recent bunch of pictures looks ethereal in a tangerine dress and gorgeous hairdo. Her looks are captivating in each of her clicks which will leave you hooked. Check photos:

Jennifer's first brush with acting came in quite early as a child artiste in Bollywood movies like 'Akele Hum Akele Tum' and 'Raja Ko Rani Se Pyar Ho Gaya' starring classic actress Manisha Koirala and noted star Arvind Swami back in 2000. She also acted in 'Kuch Naa Kaho', Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat to name a few

However, after a few years, she made her presence felt in several television serials such as Shaka Laka Boom Boom, Kkusum, Kkoi Dil Mein Hai, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kahin To Hoga, Dill Mill Gayye and Teri Meri Love Stories amongst several others.

But it was in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Saraswatichandra' where she played Kumud Desai that she became a household name. What followed after this hit TV soap was 'Beyhadh' and 'Bepannaah' which gave her immense stardom and fan love.

Jennifer enjoys a massive 7.7 million followers on Instagram and is considered to be one of the most revered telly actresses around.