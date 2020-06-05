TV actress Nia Sharma on Black Lives Matter: 'Lekin Bahu Toh Gori Hi Chahiye'

New Delhi: Popular television actress Nia Sharma took to social media and showed her support to the killing of George Floyd and the ongoing Black Lives Matter protest against the police brutality in the US. She, however, added a perfect twist to it by hitting on the desi prejudice against colour.

She shared a post which reads:

Discrimination on the basis of colour is often faced by many females in the country, especially at the time of matrimony. Hitting out at the prejudice, TV actress Nia's timeline was flooded with comments with fans liking it and sharing their own experiences.

On the work front, before lockdown, Nia was seen in Balaji Telefilms' hit supernatural TV series 'Naagin 4'.

Nia Sharma, she was once ranked second in the Top 50 Sexiest Asian Women 2017 list published by British-based Eastern Eye newspaper and was ranked third in 2016 respectively.