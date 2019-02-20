TV actress Shweta Tiwari undergoes a massive transformation—See pics

New Delhi: Popular television actress Shweta Tiwari became a household name after she sizzled on the small screens as Prerna in 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay'. The Balaji Telefilms production remained the most loved daily soaps back in early 2000 and one of the most successful shows by Ekta Kapoor. Currently, its reprised version 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2' is running with a fresh cast and is widely appreciated.

Coming back to Shweta, who has a huge fan following is an avid social media user as well. She posts regularly and keeps her fan base in a happy space. Well, the beautiful actress has undergone a massive transformation. She has chopped off her long mane. Yes! She has.

Check out the screen grab of her Instagram story:

Shweta dons a fresh and hep look but we are missing her long tresses. This is perhaps for the first time that her fans will get to see her sport such short hair. Now, we are keen to know whether it is for a new project or just for fun!

Guess, we will have to wait until Shweta spills the beans.

So, what do you think about her new look?