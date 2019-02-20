हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shweta Tiwari

TV actress Shweta Tiwari undergoes a massive transformation—See pics

Guess, we will have to wait until Shweta spills the beans.

TV actress Shweta Tiwari undergoes a massive transformation—See pics
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Popular television actress Shweta Tiwari became a household name after she sizzled on the small screens as Prerna in 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay'. The Balaji Telefilms production remained the most loved daily soaps back in early 2000 and one of the most successful shows by Ekta Kapoor. Currently, its reprised version 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2' is running with a fresh cast and is widely appreciated.

Coming back to Shweta, who has a huge fan following is an avid social media user as well. She posts regularly and keeps her fan base in a happy space. Well, the beautiful actress has undergone a massive transformation. She has chopped off her long mane. Yes! She has.

Check out the screen grab of her Instagram story:

Shweta dons a fresh and hep look but we are missing her long tresses. This is perhaps for the first time that her fans will get to see her sport such short hair. Now, we are keen to know whether it is for a new project or just for fun!

Guess, we will have to wait until Shweta spills the beans.

So, what do you think about her new look?

 

Tags:
Shweta Tiwarishweta tiwari picsShweta Tiwari hair cutKasautii Zindagii Kay 2Kasautii Zindagii Kayshweta tiwari photos
Next
Story

Kangana Ranaut playing with nephew Prithvi is too cute for words—Watch

Must Watch

PT24M23S

Women in South Asia: Are we caught between Tradition & Modernity?