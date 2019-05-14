TV star Chhavi Mittal blessed with a baby boy after 10 months of pregnancy

New Delhi: Popular television actress Chhavi Mittal and husband Mohit Hussein became proud parents to a baby boy they named Arham on May 13, 2019. The actress shared the good news on Instagram along with an adorable first picture.

Chhavi wrote in the caption: “Announcing the arrival of baby boy Arham Hussein on 13th may. Thank you so much for all your wishes. I'm still in the hospital recovering, and will be sharing my birth story soon. #babyboy.”

Chhavi is an avid social media user, who documented her entire pregnancy journey and shared it with her followers. In one of her recent posts when she was still waiting to pop out, she revealed that she has entered the 10th month of her pregnancy.

She wrote a long post reading: “THE 10th MONTH...Here I am, thinking I have seen it all and heard it all... But in the 11th hour of my pregnancy, there's yet another myth that I need to address!

The 10th month. Yes, there is a 10th month in pregnancy, and I'm currently living it. So many people tried to correct me in one of my recent posts, thinking I may have accidentally written 10th instead of 9th. No it was no accident. The 10th month, as logic suggests, starts after the 9th month ends. After 36 weeks of pregnancy, the baby is officially ready to come into this world. 40 weeks is considered a full term, and that's when the doctor gives you your EDD (estimated due date). The due date is always ESTIMATED because nobody can predict when the baby arrives. It is extremely common and absolutely normal for women to reach 42 weeks before natural labour begins.. especially if it's the second pregnancy... and once you cross 38/39 weeks, your 10th month begins.

So, while my clock ticks, I could go into labour right this minute, or another week later... I'm not worried. On the contrary, I'm rather relaxed. Because I know, once the baby comes, I'll have my hands full!

And I think now is the perfect time to also say that it's always the baby who decides when labour will begin. So you can try all you want, get restless, get scans done, pray that the baby comes out fast (I know it's uncomfortable)... But trust me, the baby is the most comfortable inside you! So don't hold your breath... But remember, good things come to those who wait...#pregnancy

PC: @sachin113photographer

Location:@1bhkmumbai

Chhavi and Mohit also have a 6-year-old daughter. The husband-wife run a digital production company named Shitty Ideas Trending (SIT).

She has featured in popular TV shows such as Teen Bahuraaniyaan, Tumhari Disha, Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann and Krishnadasi amongst various others.

Congratulations to the parents on the arrival of their little bundle of joy!