close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Twinkle Khanna

Twinkle Khanna witty prescription to keep 'pesky' kids at bay

Twinkle, who was a big star in the nineties and the 2000s, retired at her prime to marry superstar Akshay Kumar. 

Twinkle Khanna witty prescription to keep &#039;pesky&#039; kids at bay

Mumbai: Writer-producer Twinkle Khanna has shared a hilarious post note about "a middle-aged model's stellar tip" to "keep pesky kids at bay."

The 45-year-old shared a picture from one of her photoshoots on Instagram and wrote: "A middle-aged model's stellar tip - Return from a shoot to find 3 small kids lolling on your bed - Threaten to rip out your eyeballs first and then theirs - Remove your lenses and fake eyelashes, place onto their palms and watch them scream and run. 

"A scream A Day Keeps Pesky Kids At Bay."

Twinkle, who was a big star in the nineties and the 2000s, retired at her prime to marry superstar Akshay Kumar. She is the daughter of Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia and has featured in films such as "Barsaat", "Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega", "Mela" and "Badshah" among others.

She has produced movies like "Pad Man", "Tees Maar Khan" and "Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty", starring husband Akshay. 

 

Tags:
Twinkle KhannaAkshay KumarBollywood
Next
Story

Shekhar Kapur glad he didn't compromise on 'Masoom'

Must Watch

PT1M45S

5W1H: Azam Khan's son Abdullah Azam Khan arrested for violating section 144