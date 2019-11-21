Twinkle Khanna's throwback pic with cousin Karan Kapadia is awwdorable!

New Delhi: Actress turned author Twinkle Khanna is known for her writings and coloumns. An avid user of the social media platform, the gorgeous star recently took to her Instagram account and posted a major throwback picture with her cousin and actor Karan Kapadia.

Twinkle wrote in her caption: At the end of the rainbow the best thing you can find is what you started off with, your family. We always have each other’s backs and we never give up @karankapadiaofficial #AtouchwoodSortOfDay

Karan also shared the same picture on his Insta account.

The happy cousins are twinning in white ganji shirts in the throwback picture which is giving major 90s retro vibe.

In 2018, Twinkle produced 'PadMan', a film starring husband and superstar Akshay Kumar. The film is based on the real-life incident of Arunachalam Muruganantham—the man whose initiative to invent low-cost sanitary pad making machines in rural India helped not only his wife but other women in his village to lead a hygienic life.

Interestingly, Twinkle had mentioned about the story of 'Padman' aka Arunachalam in the final short story titled ‘The Sanitary Man from A Sacred Land’ in her second novel 'The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad'.

Karan, on the other hand, made his film debut earlier this year with 'Blank' starring Sunny Deol and directed by Behzad Khambata. The thriller starred Ishita Dutta, Karanvir Sharma in pivotal parts.