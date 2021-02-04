हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Kangana Ranaut

Twitter deletes Kangana Ranaut's controversial tweets over violation of rules, issues statement

After international singing star Rihanna posted on farmers' protest in the capital, Kangana Ranaut slammed her through her controversial tweets. Earlier in January, Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account was restricted temporarily. 

Twitter deletes Kangana Ranaut&#039;s controversial tweets over violation of rules, issues statement

New Delhi: The very fiery Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut's war of words on Twitter has led to some of her controversial tweets being suspended by the micro-blogging site. 

"We have taken action on Tweets that were in violation of the Twitter Rules in line with our range of enforcement options", said Twitter Spokesperson in an official statement.

Reportedly, two of her tweets have been deleted and both were related to the Indian farmers' protest and the recent international celebrity attention it hogged. 

After international singing star Rihanna posted on farmers' protest taking place in the capital city, Kangana Ranaut slammed her through her controversial tweets. 

Earlier in January, Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account was restricted temporarily. 

This happened after she made controversial remarks about 'Tandav' creators through a post. In the now-deleted tweet, Kangana had said that it was "time to take their heads off", for allegedly insulting Hindu gods in the web series, as per IANS report. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kangana RanautTwitterKangana Ranaut twitterKangana Ranaut controversyindian farmers' protestindian farmers protestFarmers' protestRihanna
Next
Story

AR Rahman to compose for Ishaan Khatter-starrer war drama 'Pippa'
  • 1,07,90,183Confirmed
  • 1,54,703Deaths

Full coverage

  • 10,26,63,887Confirmed
  • 22,21,737Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M1S

Lockdown was not like emergency- Jyotiraditya Scindia