Twitter deletes Kangana Ranaut's controversial tweets over violation of rules, issues statement

New Delhi: The very fiery Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut's war of words on Twitter has led to some of her controversial tweets being suspended by the micro-blogging site.

"We have taken action on Tweets that were in violation of the Twitter Rules in line with our range of enforcement options", said Twitter Spokesperson in an official statement.

Reportedly, two of her tweets have been deleted and both were related to the Indian farmers' protest and the recent international celebrity attention it hogged.

Listen to this librus tumhara baap Gajni bhi tumhein bachane nahin aaya ... bhaag gaya...Ha ha https://t.co/4OLilJ61Fa — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 4, 2021

After international singing star Rihanna posted on farmers' protest taking place in the capital city, Kangana Ranaut slammed her through her controversial tweets.

Earlier in January, Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account was restricted temporarily.

This happened after she made controversial remarks about 'Tandav' creators through a post. In the now-deleted tweet, Kangana had said that it was "time to take their heads off", for allegedly insulting Hindu gods in the web series, as per IANS report.