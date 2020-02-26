हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tyra Banks

Tyra Banks teaches her son to love all body types

Tyra Banks also discussed her latest business venture, ModelLand.

Tyra Banks teaches her son to love all body types
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: Former supermodel Tyra Banks is teaching her four-year-old son York to love all kinds of body shapes and sizes.

On "Good Morning America", Tyra spoke about the relationship she shares with her son and also discussed about her work projects, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"I'm teaching my son to love all body types. X out booty standards. He's like, 'Mommy x out booty standards, mommy your booty is bigger and it's OK'," she said.

Tyra also discussed her latest business venture, ModelLand.

" 'America's Next Top Model' is in 180 countries, it is one of the longest-running reality shows in history, but I feel like I've only given so many people that opportunity. It's time to bust open that door and give everyone that opportunity to feel beautiful and push so much self-love into their spirit. I created ModelLand as a place you can come and live the ultimate modelling fantasy," Tyra said.

 

Tags:
Tyra BanksTyra Banks son
Next
Story

Priya Prakash Varrier and co-star Roshan Abdul Rahoof's magazine photoshoot goes viral!

Must Watch

PT13M45S

DNA: Analysis of 'Friendship Diplomacy' of Modi and Trump