Under isolation, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh turn gym buddies, give some serious couple goals

New Delhi: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, why so cute! The star couple is giving us some major couple goals after a lovely picture of them took over the internet this Monday afternoon. It was shared by Ranveer, who said “double the endorphin-rush when she’s around!” Ranveer holds Deepika as she blushes and smiles in a black gym wear. “Home gym buddies. My Monday motivation,” the actor added to his post.

Now, without much ado, take a look at their photo here:

What’s that puddle on the floor? Oh, it’s your heart!

Deepika was quick enough to respond to the photo with a caption that read, “You’re a snack!” (Aww). Meanwhile, like all of us, Katrina Kaif too found the photo to be cute and she commented by writing, “Cuties.”

Deepika and Ranveer are making most of their quarantine break due to the coronavirus outbreak. They are spending their time by “eating, sleeping, exercising, watching movies and DP is teaching herself to play the piano,” as Ranveer revealed earlier. At the same time, he is relishing Nutella.

On the work front, Deepika and Ranveer’s next film is ’83. He also has ‘Takht’ and ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ in the line-up while Deepika is set to star in a film on Mahabharata.