Unknown persons sing Juhi Chawla songs amid 5G hearing, judge asks them to 'be mute'

New Delhi: Actress Juhi Chawla has a huge fan base, and that we all know but recently during the online hearing on the 5G wireless network, her admirer couldn't stop singing her song. On Wednesday, the Delhi High Court heard the actress's petition against the setting up of the 5G network while she too joined through video.

Reportedly, just when Juhi Chawla joined the video hearing, one of the person's present broke into her popular Bollywood song 'Ghoonghat ki aad mein dilbar ka didaar adhura' from her blockbuster movie 'Hum hai rahi pyar ke'. Upon this, Justice J R Midha asked this 'unidentified singer' to 'go on mute'. But again, someone started singing Juhi Chawla's song 'Lal lal hoton pe gori kiska naam hai', after which the person was removed.

The third time, a person sang 'Meri banno ki aayegi baraat ke dhol bajao ji' from the movie Aaina. After which the court said, "Please identify the person and issue a contempt notice".

Justice Midha asked the Court Master to 'identify these people' who interrupted the hearing with their songs and notice to be issued against them.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, the Delhi High Court Wednesday questioned actress-environmentalist Juhi Chawla for directly filing a suit against setting up of 5G wireless networks in the country without giving any representation to the government on her concerns related to the technology, according to PTI report.

Justice J R Midha said the plaintiffs, Chawla and two others, were required to first approach the government for their rights and if denied, they should come to the court. The court after hearing the arguments of various parties reserved its order on the suit.

The plea claimed that 5G wireless technology plans threaten to provoke serious, irreversible effects on humans and permanent damage to the earth's ecosystems.

The suit, filed by Chawla, Veeresh Malik and Teena Vachani, said that if the telecom industry's plans for 5G come to fruition, no person, animal, bird, insect and plant on earth will be able to avoid exposure, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, to levels of RF radiation that are 10x to 100x times greater than what exists today.

(With PTI inputs)