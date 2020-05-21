हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rishi Kapoor

Unseen pics from Ranbir and Riddhima’s childhood days with Rishi and Neetu Kapoor will make you smile

Memories of Rishi Kapoor from daughter Riddhima’s album.

Unseen pics from Ranbir and Riddhima’s childhood days with Rishi and Neetu Kapoor will make you smile
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial

New Delhi: Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has constantly been sharing moments spent with her father on Instagram. On Thursday, she posted a string of throwback pictures, recalling her and actor brother Ranbir Kapoor from their childhood days.

The never-seen-before pictures will make you smile and emotional at the same time. In one of them, little Ranbir Kapoor is seen sitting cutely in Rishi Kapoor's lap while Riddhima is sandwiched between her parents.

In another monochrome picture, Riddhima is cradled in her mother’s arms. We also loved a close-up or her and Rishi Kapoor in which the actor appears to be showing her something and little Riddhima seems to be amused.

Here are the memories of Rishi Kapoor from Riddhima’s album:

Riddhima is married to industrialist Bharat Sahni. She lives in Delhi. She couldn't attend her father's final rites due to the lockdown. However, after acquiring the travel passes for herself and her daughter Samara, Riddhima travelled to Mumbai via road. She is currently by her mother Neetu Kapoor’s side in Mumbai.

Rishi Kapoor died on April 30 at the age of 67. He had been battling leukemia for the past two years. His prayer meeting was organised some days ago in Mumbai in the presence of close friends and family.

Rishi Kapoor
