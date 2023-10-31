Uorfi Javed Gets Death Threat For Recreating 'Chote Pandit' Look From Bhool Bhulaiyaa On Halloween

New Delhi: Uorfi Javed turns heads no matter what she wears. She has an unusual style but is the queen of social media. The starlet often dons unique outfits and shares pictures on Instagram, also she gets popped a lot. But she also faces a lot of backlash and gets trolled quite often and on Tuesday, the Bigg Boss OTT fame took to her social media account and shared that she is getting death threats for recreating Rajpal Yadav's look from the film Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

Uorfi shared the screengrab of the threat where someone is accusing the actress of hurting religious sentiments. "I’m just shocked and appalled by this country mahn, I’m getting death threats in recreating a character from a movie whereas that character didn’t get any backlash," Urfi wrote.

For the unversed, Urfi recreated Rajpal Yadav's 'Chote Pandit' look from Bhool Bhulaiyaa for Halloween and fans loved it. She painted her face red as she sported a dhoti with a sheer red top to achieve the look. On one hand, netizens were impressed by her replicating one of the iconic characters, trolls, on the other hand, were not very happy and now, the actress has received a death threat for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

Uorfi Javed is one of the most talked-about celebrities in the industry today. She often receives criticism on the basis of her bold fashion choices. This is not the first time she has received a threat, in December 2022, a man in Mumbai was also arrested for allegedly sending rape and life threats to television actress the starlet. He was identified as Naveen Giri and was booked under sections 354(A) (sexual harassment), 354(D) (stalking), 509, 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and IT Act.

Uorfi has often been accused of promoting vulgarity and nudity. However, she has repeatedly shot back at trolls and all those who have raised displeasure over her OTT dressing style. She is famous on social media for her DIY videos. From making a top from stockings to donning a dress made from trash - Urfi has done it all in her posts online.