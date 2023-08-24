Uorfi Javed Pairs Stunning Floral Saree With Bold And Backless Blouse, Fans Call Her 'Fantabulous' - Watch

New Delhi: Uorfi Javed turns heads no matter what she wears. She has an unusual style but is the queen of social media. The starlet often dons unique outfits and shares pictures on Instagram, also she gets popped a lot. Today, the starlet is making headlines for her 'Saree Look' as it has taken over the internet.

Uorfi was snapped by the paps in Mumbai today in a stunning floral saree paired with an off-shoulder blouse flaunting her back. Her unusual blouse grabbed eyeballs as it had a bold cut in the front and matched her saree. While the saree has big flower prints on it and zari border lace, the blouse was bold, which only Urfi can carry with so much confidence.

She accessorised her look with beautiful silver jewelry and a high bun. Uorfi's outfit is yet again a big topic of discussion as it is bold enough for the netizens and sassy enough for her fans. Uorfi's backless saree look is giving out wardrobe goals to many girls out there.

Fans flooded the comment section of Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani with heart-eye and fire emojis. "FANTABULOUS," wrote one, "Heads Turned!" commented another.

Uorfi Javed is one of the most talked-about celebrities in the industry today. She often receives criticism on the basis of her bold fashion choices. Many Bollywood celebs have talked about her outfits and recently, the Diva Kareena Kapoor called her 'gutsy.'

Uorfi has often been accused of promoting vulgarity and nudity. However, she has repeatedly shot back at trolls and all those who have raised displeasure over her OTT dressing style. She is famous on social media for her DIY videos. From making a top from stockings to donning a dress made from trash - Urfi has done it all in her posts online.