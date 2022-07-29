NEW DELHI: Former Bigg Boss contestant Urfi Javed, who is known to hog attention for her risque fashion statements, has often gone on the record to state that she dressed up or does whatever she feels like irrespective of the trolling. The actress is often spotted in a glam-up look and is known for her bold photoshoot. Her fashion statements have always been a talking point - be it among celebrities or the general public. It was only recently when Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh hailed Urfi Javed for her dressing sense and called her a 'fashion icon' on Karan Johar's 'Koffee With Karan 7'.

Her recent style outing saw her in nothing but a swimsuit. The actress came all dressed up in a printed monokini with a skirt made of rope-net fabric. Urfi was seen flashing her bottom in the daring outfit. As she posed for the paps, she was seen covering herself with a beige jacket on her shoulder. A user praised her look saying, "The level of confidence she has no one absolutely no one is having it man loved it."

WATCH URFI JAVED'S BOLDEST AVATAR

URFI JAVED'S CLAIM TO FAME

She is famous on social media for her DIY videos. From making a top from stockings to donning a dress made from trash - Urfi has done it all in her posts online.

The 24-year-old Urfi Javed was first seen in the 2016 TV show Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, then in Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2, streaming on ALTBalaji respectively. Urfi Javed was also seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Urfi was seen in Bigg Boss OTT season 1 last year and gained stardom.

Live TV