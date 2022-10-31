Urfi Javed goes BOLD in revealing black outfit, netizens are in love: PICS

New Delhi: Urfi Javed is one of the most talked-about celebrities in the industry today. She is very active on social media and her posts take the internet by storm. On Monday, she ended all the blues by sharing her bold and unique pictures in a black ensemble and fans are going crazy!

The starlet dropped another set of revealing pictures in a black outfit on her Instagram handle and it has taken over the internet. Fans have flooded the comment section with heart-eye and fire emojis. On the other hand, many are as usual trolling her for her unique choices.

Earlier, Urfi shared a video in which she can be seen grooving nude while wearing just a sleeve made of black shimmery cloth in only one hand. She can be seen hiding the other part of her body with her hand while flaunting her curves.

Urfi's caption for this video is a befitting reply to the trolls. She wrote, "Till the time you become rich enough to buy twitter , Instagram , Facebook you guys gotta tolerate these ghastly sights of mine. Here’s a lesson for you mofos out there - You don’t control the world. You’re just an average (some of them below average) human beings who think what a girl puts on her body is their business."

On the work front, Urfi Jaaved was recently seen in the music video of the song Haye Haye Yeh Majboori, which was released on the 11th of October and ever since has been viewed by more than eight million people.