Urfi Javed recreates Bella Hadid's Cannes look BUT with a twist: Watch

Urfi shared a video on Instagram wearing nothing but a kidney-shaped necklace and paired it with brown pants. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Oct 21, 2022, 08:28 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Urfi Javed is one of the most talked-about celebrities today. Her unique wardrobe choices make her stand out from the crowd and now she has her own identity. Recently, the actress tried to copy Bella Hadid's Cannes look and gave a twist to it.

Urfi shared a video on Instagram wearing nothing but a kidney-shaped necklace and paired it with brown pants. The actress tied a high pony with the look and wore light make-up. She was terribly trolled for malfunctioning as she revealed everything without wanting to do it.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

Urfi took the video to her social media and wrote in the caption, "Smoking is injurious to health !" Fans flooded the comment section with heart-eye and fire emojis. She was trolled by a few social media users too but well, when has that stopped her.

Urfi was recently seen slaying in a music video 'Haye Haye Yeh Majburi.' The song has already gotten many views and fans are in love with it.

