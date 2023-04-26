Urfi Javed Sizzles In Multi-Coloured Beaded Outfit With Blue Hair For Ken Ferns- Watch

New Delhi: Urfi Javed is an internet sensation and actress who is known for her weird but confident dressing sense and fashion statement. From making a dress out of garbage bags to covering her modesty with cellphones, wires and even clothespins, she has done it all and has been very proud and vocal about her choices. Now, in the least update, Urfi Javed took to Instagram and shared her video in an outfit by ace designer Ken Ferns. Yes, you heard it right.

In the video, Urfi can be seen wearing a bold beaded multi-coloured outfit, which resembles her unique DIY style. She has also added blue extensions to her hair along with pink glasses. Not just this, the concept has been filmed by ace celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani.

Fans were ecstatic to see Urfi’s outfit and showered their love in the comments section. “My favourite celebrity,” a user commented with a heart emoji. “Uff urfi on,” another user added with a fire emoji. However, as usual Urfi was also at the target of the trolls. “Itne Stones to Thanos bhi collect nahi kar paya tha,” a user commented. “Sasti Billi ellish,” another user wrote.

Urfi has now become quite popular among ace designers. Earlier, she stunned in a golden lehenga for designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla and has received much praise for her look. Apart from that, she also featured on The Dirty Magazine for a photoshoot and got candid about her journey of being a DIY star. “Take no prisoners. Hold nothing back. Just where does Uorfi Javed get her audacity?,” the post revealing her looks from the shoot read. Earlier, Urfi Javed broke the internet when she posed with actor Arjun Kapoor at Gaurav Gupta’s store launch.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she was seen in Bigg Boss OTT season 1 last year and gained stardom. 'Bigg Boss OTT' contestant Urfi Javed also participated in the reality show Splitsvilla X4. She has earlier worked in television shows like ‘Meri Durga’ and ‘Bade Bhaiya Ki Dulhaniya’.