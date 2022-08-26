Urfi Javed slays in risque see-through outfit inspired by the Galaxy- WATCH

New Delhi: Actress Urfi Javed is one of the most talked about celebrities in the industry today. She often turns heads with her bold fashion choices but this weak, she went rogue!

Urfi made headlines with her risque outfit which was inspired by the Galaxy. She stepped out into the town in a sparkly see-through dress and it has taken over the internet. Many have appreciated the bold choice but also, netizens have tolled the Bigg Boss OTT fame brutally.

Urfi shared a video while giving sensual poses for the camera on social media. In the caption, she wrote, "Sparkle, glitter and the beauty of the galaxy of dancing stars are the inspiration for my unique outfit. I reach for the stars and always hope to shine on! My outfit does just that!" She added the edited version of Abba and Britney Spears' Gimme gimme more in the background.

Fans flooded the comment section with heart-eye and fire emojis. Also, Naaz Joshi, the first transgender international beauty queen from India appreciated the actress and wrote, "Amazing work. Keep it up. Jealous people a big heart to all of you" in the comment section.

Naturally, many of the netizens have BRUTALLY trolled the actress for this outfit too, well, when have those stopped Urfi from her fashion choices? I would say never.

She also tagged 'JDJ10' on her post, and fans are now wondering if she would be a participant in 'Jhalak Dikhla Jaa season 10.'