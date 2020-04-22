हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela defines beach volleyball: Invented by men, perfected by women

Urvashi shared the clip on Instagram, where she hits the sea in a white-and-fluorescent lime bikini playing beach volleyball, even as the song "Something New".

Image Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Bollywood actress and former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela has shared a video where she plays beach volleyball in the sea and though she scorches with her sporting escapade, it is her witty caption to the video that is impressing fans.

Urvashi shared the clip on Instagram, where she hits the sea in a white-and-fluorescent lime bikini playing beach volleyball, even as the song "Something New" by Wiz Khalifa featuring Ty Dolla $ign plays in the background.

"Beach Volleyball: Invented by men, perfected by women. Bump, set, spike it that's the way we like it," she captioned the clip, which has been viewed by over two million times.

She recently shared a photograph of the time when she represented India at the Miss Universe pageant.

Urvashi took to Instagram, where she shared a stunning photograph of herself in a magenta bikini with a sash that has "India" written on it. She completed her look with a sizzling red lipstick and smokey eye make-up.

On the work front, Urvashi's latest music video is "Beat Pe Thumka".

