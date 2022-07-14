New Delhi: Bollywood model-actress Urvashi Rautela is making India proud of her hard work and achievements in every way possible. The actress has joined hands with The Smile Train NGO, an international charity, as the Global Brand Ambassador.

The actress has been formally introduced as the Global Brand Ambassador for Smile Train NGO, Urvashi received the prestigious ambassadorship during her Smile Train charity gala. Bali, Indonesia, has been the first destination of Urvashi's Smiles trip to visit Smile Train patients and partner hospitals in the country. Urvashi Rautela also celebrated along with the organization an important milestone of reaching more than 100,000 cleft surgeries and serving two decades of supporting cleft patients in Indonesia.

Urvashi has personally pledged Rs 67 lakh at the charity gala event to support 200 medical treatments for children with cleft lip and palate on Smile Train’s worldwide networks.

Talking about being a Global Ambassador of such a huge organization, Urvashi mentioned, "I believe that every child deserves the ability to smile. Cleft is a serious condition that can put a child’s life in danger. I am committed to working closely with Smile Train to raise awareness, engage active community involvement and use my platform to encourage donations to support cleft treatment. Over the past 22 years, Smile Train has transformed the lives of more than 1.5 million children and aims to double that reach in the next five years, putting more children on track to a better future."

Afaf Meky, the executive manager of Smile Train, on being associated with our superstar, stated, "We are very excited to work with someone as inspiring as Urvashi Rautela. Their support and active involvement with Smile Train will help reach our community to a greater extent. Urvashi’s journey is so inspirational, just like her Miss Universe journey, I have seen how compassionate and authentic she is when it comes to her advocacies. She really has a heart of gold and is always passionate about helping kids."

Smile Train is an international children's charity that has helped help poor children throughout the world with 100 per cent free cleft repair surgery and full cleft care.

Urvashi Rautela has undoubtedly set an example for all young women who aspire to be successful in their lives. She is a true inspiration for each youth out there on how to be successful and make India proud in every way possible just like Aishwarya Rai Bachan (former Smile Train Ambassador)

