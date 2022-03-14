Urvashi Rautela looks stunning in a glamorous plunging neckline, diamond studded gown: Video

New Delhi: Actress Urvashi Rautela is known for her chic style and killer body. The former Miss Diva Universe recently shared a video of herself looking drop-dead gorgeous in a deep-blue diamond-studded Balmain evening gown as she attended the annual Hello Awards 2022 that was hosted in Mumbai.

Sharing the video, Urvashi captioned her post, “Hello! Hall of fame”.

‘The Hate Story 4’ actress recently reached the mark of 46 million followers on her Instagram. Urvashi is very active on the social media platform and always gives an update to her admirers and followers about her daily routine.

The annual Hello Awards 2022 promised to be a star-studded celebration. Celebrities emerged in their dazzling ensembles, and the red carpet of the award show was illuminated.

Urvashi graced her presence at the ceremony in a royal blue, body-fitting long gown which was embellished with a shimmering golden floral pattern all over by D.L Maya. The gown cost a whopping Rs 5.5 lakhs.

The actress accessorized her look with a cylindrical clutch worth Rs 2 lakhs by Oceana and completed her look with minimal makeup with bold and dramatic eyes, nude pink lips, light rosy cheeks, fresh white painted nails and had kept treses loose and wavy.

Urvashi also opted for a pair of gorgeous diamond ear danglers and bracelets worth 2 lakhs. The actress greeted the paparazzi with all smiles and happily posed for them.

On the work front, Urvashi was last seen judging the Miss Universe Pageant 2021, and also bagged appreciation for her international song ‘Versace Baby’ alongside Arab superstar Mohamed Ramadan.

Urvashi will next be seen in web series ‘Inspector Avinash’ opposite Randeep Hooda in a lead role. The actress is also going to play the lead role in a bilingual thriller ‘Black Rose’ along with the Hindi remake of ‘Thiruttu Payale 2’.

Urvashi is all set to make her Tamil debut with ‘The Legend’ opposite Saravana and has also signed a three-film contract with Jio Studios and T-Series.