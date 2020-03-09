Urvashi Rautela sets internet ablaze yet again in shades of blue and black - Pics here

New Delhi: Former beauty queen-turned-actress Urvashi Rautela has yet again set the internet on fire with her pictures in shades of blue and black. Some sultry pictures of Urvashi from her recent break in Maldives have found a spot on the trends list. She is seen in a light green bikini and soaks up Vitamin C near a pool. "He likes the view from here. Another day another slay," the actress captioned her post. The picture, like the previous one, has set temperature soaring. Take a look:

Next up is a picture of Urvashi making the spotlight follow her at the airport in black. Dressed in a shiny black casual outfit, paired with an extremely trendy pair of shades, Urvashi came out of Mumbai airport and kept the paps on duty busy. Her pink eyeshadow added oomph to her look.

When in Maldives, Urvashi also got the golden chance of becoming a certified scuba diver and met the 'King Kong'. Here are the snippets from her Maldives diary.

Urvashi is quite popular on social media and has over 23 million followers on Instagram alone. Her scintillating pictures and videos break the internet every so often.

On the professional front, Urvashi, who was last seen in 'Pagalpanti', along with John Abraham, Ileana D'cruz, has the Hindi remake of Tamil superhit 'Thiruttu Payale - 2' in the line-up. The film also stars Vineet Kumar and Akshay Oberoi. She also has a song titled 'My Channa Ve' by Meet Bros featuring Jyotica Tangri in her kitty.