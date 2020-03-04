Urvashi Rautela takes 'break in paradise', sets internet on fire in green bikini - Check out!

New Delhi: Former beauty queen-turned-actress Urvashi Rautela, whose scintillating pictures and videos breaking the internet every so often, is living her best life in Maldives. She flew to Maldives for post her birthday and from there, she posted a sultry photo of herself in a bikini, which has set temperature soaring.

Urvashi flaunts her beach body in a light green bikini. She teamed her look with a pair of trendy sunglasses, a hat and a flower in her hair. Urvashi added a dash of bold lipstick to complete her look. "Maldives water got me glistening. A little break in paradise," she captioned her post.

Here's the photo we are talking about:

Isn't the picture just jaw-dropping?

Meanwhile, take a look at the other posts from her Maldives diary:

Urvashi is quite popular on social media and has over 23 million followers on Instagram alone. She religiously posts pictures of herself for her fans and in return, gets a whole lotta love from them.

On the professional front, Urvashi, who was last seen in 'Pagalpanti', along with John Abraham, Ileana D'cruz, has the Hindi remake of Tamil superhit 'Thiruttu Payale - 2' in the line-up. The film also stars Vineet Kumar and Akshay Oberoi. She also has a song titled 'My Channa Ve' by Meet Bros featuring Jyotica Tangri in her kitty.