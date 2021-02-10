Urvashi Rautela clicked in fiery red outfit, turns heads at Mumbai airport - Pics

Mumbai: Beauty queen Urvashi Rautela was spotted at the Mumbai airport, looking all fit and fab. The “Singh Saab the Great” and “Sanam Re” actress was on a vacation in Shimla for few days, reportedly.

Urvashi Rautela was also spotted skiing in Kashmir in a fancy puffer jacket and a pom-pom winter hat. The leggy lass was last seen in the 2020 film “Virgin Bhanupriya”, which follows a really interesting and disparate storyline.

While returning from Kashmir vacay, Urvashi made sure to arrive in style.

At the airport, she was snapped in a fiery red shirt with flap pockets and pants with white sneakers on. Urvashi Rautela completed the look with classy black shades, looking chic yet comfortable.

Her beautiful red ensemble signified the month of romance, February (Valentine's Day falls in this month). On her way out of the airport, she walked gracefully and also greeted the paparazzi.

Urvashi Rautela who hails from Uttarakhand has been disconsolate lately due to the tragic Chamoli flash floods which wreaked havoc in the state and adjoining areas.

On the work front, Urvashi has completed shooting the first schedule of her upcoming web series “Inspector Avinash” along with Randeep Hooda. She will also be seen in upcoming films like “Black Rose”, “Thiruttu Payale 2”, and many more. Apart from movies, she will also be seen with Guru Randhawa in a yet to be released music video.